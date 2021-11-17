Chance to meet Kenosha native and Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III

KENOSHA, Wis. — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III will return to his hometown of Kenosha for a meet and greet on Friday.

The event will be held at the Kenosha Boys & Girls Club on 52nd Street from 4-7:30 p.m.

Children over 6 will get a free goody bag. There are also gift baskets for adults, free Thanksgiving dinners, and the chance to win one of two $500 cash prizes.

Attendees have a chance to win two tickets to a Denver Broncos home game, a signed Gordon jersey, or a signed NFL football by entering a raffle. The proceeds of that raffle will be donated to charity.

Admission to the event is free, but a picture with or an autograph from Gordon will each cost you $25. A combo deal for both runs $40.

