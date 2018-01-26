Chairman Theodore Lipscomb drafts resolution to keep Schulz Aquatic Center open

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb drafted a resolution to keep the Schulz Aquatic Center open amid county budget cuts.

The center is slated to close this year due to a shortage of funding, but Lipscomb instead is calling for a memorandum on out-of-county travel for county employees.

“Like my constituents and thousands of area residents, I'm outraged that instead of cutting administrative waste, such as bloated travel budgets, the (County Executive Chris) Abele Administration announced they were closing a popular local pool,” Lipscomb said in a news release. “It's time to stop playing games with taxpayers and threatening important services and popular amenities. Instead, department heads need to make an honest effort to cut waste, luxuries, and duplication, as supervisors called for in the 2018 budget.”

He said he has found “wasteful expenditures” of up to $250,000 in a six month period in 2017, and another $250,000 in excessive travel budgets.

The center needs roughly $232,000 to stay open.

