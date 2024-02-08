Cermak Fresh Market in Walker's Point closed by Health Department

Cermak Fresh Market in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood has been closed by the City Health Department.

Inspectors from the City Health Department say they conducted their annual routine inspection at the grocery chain located on S. Barclay street. During the inspection MHD officials say they found several violations, including rodent droppings, live roaches, and products that had been eaten or damaged by pests.

Mary Jo Ola, TMJ4 Cermak Fresh Market closed

MHD says, as of Wednesday, "inspectors revisited the property and noted ongoing evidence of pest-related issues. MHD is actively collaborating with the Cermak Fresh Market management to address these concerns comprehensively. Therefore, the property will remain closed until it is brought into compliance with the health and safety standards in the identified areas of concern."

A re-inspection is scheduled for February 21st.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip