Cermak Fresh Market in Walker's Point closed by Health Department

Mary Jo Ola, TMJ4
Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 14:57:49-05

Cermak Fresh Market in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood has been closed by the City Health Department.

Inspectors from the City Health Department say they conducted their annual routine inspection at the grocery chain located on S. Barclay street. During the inspection MHD officials say they found several violations, including rodent droppings, live roaches, and products that had been eaten or damaged by pests.

MHD says, as of Wednesday, "inspectors revisited the property and noted ongoing evidence of pest-related issues. MHD is actively collaborating with the Cermak Fresh Market management to address these concerns comprehensively. Therefore, the property will remain closed until it is brought into compliance with the health and safety standards in the identified areas of concern."

A re-inspection is scheduled for February 21st.

