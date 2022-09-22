Central Standard to stop production for one day, here's why:

MILWAUKEE — Central Standard Craft Distillery is halting production for one day today, and you'll never guess why!

It's to celebrate Brandy Old Fashioned Day in Wisconsin. The distillery's co-founders, Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan, will be traveling across the state along with their team and visiting local establishments.

The group will be surprising Wisconsinites by buying them Old Fashioneds made with Centra Standard's North Wisconsin Brandy. It is in an effort to encourage Wisconsinites to buy hand-crafted brandy from local distilleries.

“We’d, of course, love for everyone to ask for our North Wisconsin Brandy when ordering their Old-Fashioned cocktails,” McQuillan stated in a press release. “But more importantly, we want to encourage everyone in Wisconsin to drink locally, support hard-working Wisconsin families, and taste brandy from local distillers.”

Only the production facility will close Thursday. The Crafthouse and Kitchen in downtown Milwaukee will remain open.

