Central Standard to open Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

Why now? Because back in June, Governor Tony Evers declared September 2022 Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned month. He also declared September 22 as Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Day.

Beginning Sept. 1, Central Standard is accepting nominations for the first round of inductees. Anyone can submit nominations until Sept. 30.

All you have to do is explain why your nominee is worthy of the honor, in 50 words or less.

There will be six first-round Hall of Fame inductees, who will be announced in mid-October, according to OnMilwaukee.

Each one chosen will receive a year's supply of Central Standard's North Wisconsin brandy, a custom bottle of North Wisconsin brandy with their photo on it, lifetime VIP status at the Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, and their photo displayed in the Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame in the Founders’ Room at the Crafthouse & Kitchen.

“We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old Fashioned stories -- 88-year-old grandmothers who enjoy one every week; bartenders who’ve perfected their recipe over decades; and folks who’ve moved away but return home every month as they just can't find a quality Old Fashioned outside Wisconsin,” Central Standard co-founder Evan Hughes told OnMilwaukee.

He said the new hall of fame will commemorate those stories and honor Wisconsinites who love the brandy old-fashioned.

You can nominate someone for the new hall of fame on the Central Standard website.

To celebrate Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned month, Central Standard is also asking people to request brandy from a local distillery.

"We’ll put the taste of our North Wisconsin brandy up against any competitors across the country or around the world," Par McQuillan, Hughes partner, told OnMilwaukee.

