Census: Wisconsin sees small population gains

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- New census numbers show Wisconsin's population grew slightly in the last fiscal year.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that according to data released in December, the state's population increased by 0.4 percent from July 2016 to July 2017. That's the largest uptick in a single year since 2010.