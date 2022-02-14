Watch
Celebration planned for Olympian Nick Baumgartner's return to Upper Michigan

(Photo by Ian MacNico/Getty Images)
Nick Baumgartner of Team USA celebrates after victory during the mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 18:40:24-05

IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.

The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.

Baumgartner has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude, and determination to get a medal in Beijing.

