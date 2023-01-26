Celebrating Milwaukee's 177th Birthday with the Milwaukee Press Club

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A birthday bash for the city of Milwaukee is happening today!

Hundreds of community and business leaders plan to toast the city's 177th year at a party tonight, hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club, at The Grain Exchange.

Our city looks pretty good for nearly two centuries and there is growth and development happening all the time. You don't have to look very far to see a construction crane.

In fact, according to Visit Milwaukee, there has been a five billion dollar surge in investment and construction projects.

In the spirit of celebrating, Andrea Albers set out to find what people are wishing for Cream City as it turns another year older. Here's what some Milwaukee residents had to say about the birthday:

"Uh, I just wish a good year of success for Milwaukee. I think it's growing as a city," said Manny Ramirez.

"I think the key, to me, is greater community engagement across the ethnic, racial and cultural divides -- I've only been here 4 months so I'm always looking for a little bit more harmony," said Maxie Jackson.

"I could live anywhere in this region, in the area, and I love the diversity of Milwaukee. So, I say Happy Birthday Milwaukee! and to another 177 and let's keep the diversity strong! (laughs,smiles)," said Karen Nelson.

"I would have to say just to have more art actually come into Milwaukee I love the MKE art museum so much but I would love to see some more expos coming in and just making Milwaukee more of like an art scene -- I think that would be fantastic," said Molly Prater.

"Wow, there's so much. But coming from the heart, what I would say I wish for the city is that we can receive more funding, nonprofits can receive more funding to produce our programs to introduce it to the community so when the children go outside and they look around they'll be able to have something to see to believe in I think the growth of our city building it up -- for our youth. that's my birthday wish," said Laque Styles.

And while Milwaukee's actual birthday is not until Jan. 31, there is a reason to celebrate Milwaukee today and that's by celebrating Bob Uecker, who turned 89 today!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip