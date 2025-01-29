Celebrating literacy: Students at Carver Academy pick out free books

MILWAUKEE — As part of the TMJ4 and Scripps Howard Fund annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, children at George Washington Carver Academy picked out free books at a Scholastic Book Fair.

This was only made possible thanks to your generous donations to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, which raised more than $5,000 so that every student at the school got to pick out not one, but four free books.

Watch: Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez help students pick out free books:

Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez attend 'If You Give a Child a Book' book fair

Stevens, a third-grader, shared her excitement: "What’s your favorite type of book to read?" "Babysitters, little sister," she said.

Also because of your donations, the children will get to pick another four free books again in May, making that a total of eight free books.

The principal and a parent both say that having access to reading materials at home is critical to a child's development.

Kristin Hinds, the principal, stated, "It’s awesome. We always say that today a reader, tomorrow a leader, and this gives our children the opportunity to have books to take home and keep for their own."

Carissa Turner, a parent, added, "Reading is very important. They’re learning, as well as connecting with you. One of our best family times is right before bed. We love reading."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error