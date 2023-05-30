Celebrating Juneteenth: The meaning behind the Juneteenth flag

MILWAUKEE — The president of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration, Tony Kearney, embraces several flags that all bring him great pride.

"I'm a veteran. When I'm wearing the American flag, I'm very, very proud of that flag. Every time I salute it because I'm proud," said Kearney, who's also executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House, Inc.

Kearney celebrates the Pan-African flag, which he says represents people of African descent, no matter where they are in the world. And he also flies the Juneteenth flag, only just created in 1997.

"For us, we need our own flag," said Kearney. "I'm proud of the Juneteenth flag as well because it represents people of African descent here in America."

The Juneteenth flag is full of symbolism. The red white and blue are the same as the red white and blue of the U.S. national flag.

"We're African Americans. But we're Americans. We didn't choose a different color for the flag," said Kearney.

The middle star represents Texas, where the last slaves learned they were free in June of 1865. The nova, or new star, stands as a symbol of a new beginning. And the arc dividing the red and blue represents a new horizon and opportunities for African Americans.

"So, what can I say? The flag means a hell of a lot," said Kearney.

Locally, one company has embraced the chance to make more Juneteenth flags, especially since President Biden last year declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

"I think that the elements together embody the continuous commitment to push and strive for liberty and justice for all," said Kristen Boyle, President and Owner of Flag Center in Wauwatosa.

Boyle said they make and sell several sizes, both hand-sewn and digitally printed.

"I think the entire country of America should really embrace it and celebrate that we're free," said Boyle. "It's empowering. It's meaningful to support other cultures, other communities. And flags allow me to do that."

Juneteenth Day celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the Civil War had ended, as well as the enslavement of black people.

