Celebrate George Webb Restaurants' 70th anniversary with 7 cheeseburgers for $7

George Webb Restaurants is offering a special promotion of seven cheeseburgers for $7 to honor their 70th year in business.

The promotion started Monday Jan. 15, 2018 and runs through March 31, 2018.

The classic 'hamburger parlor' has deep roots in Wisconsin. The original George Webb location was Ogden and Van Buren Streets in Milwaukee, and George sold his first burgers out of his Wales, Wisconsin home. The now bed and breakfast was listed for sale last month.

George Webb was also a proud Milwaukee baseball fan. George Webb Restaurants gives out free burgers when they correctly predict a twelve-game winning streak -- a tradition that started all the way back with the Milwaukee Braves.

Today George Webb Restaurants are famously "open 23 hours, 59 minutes, 7 days a week, including Sunday," and they're franchised across the country.

There are many locations throughout Wisconsin, so grab six of your friends and enjoy a $1 burger!