You can own the mansion where George Webb lived and founded his restaurant chain
Tess Klein
3:02 PM, Dec 29, 2017
Is George Webb's your go-to restaurant at 3:00 a.m. when you're craving an All-American breakfast with crispy bacon and eggs, a warm stack of pancakes with maple syrup and a juicy cheeseburger? Well, now you can own the place where it all began.
George Webb's mansion in Wales, Wis. is up for sale. The mansion was built in 1895 and was the location of the very first George Webb's Restaurant.
The five-bedroom, 3,748 square foot mansion is listed at $499,000.
The realtor for the mansion, Ryan Delaney, says the home has always been a place of hospitality since Webb invited people into his restaurant there, up until recently when it has served as a bed and breakfast.
The most recent owners, Denise and Rick Nierzwicki, did a full restoration of the mansion, making it "fabulous," said Delaney.