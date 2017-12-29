You can own the mansion where George Webb lived and founded his restaurant chain

Is George Webb's your go-to restaurant at 3:00 a.m. when you're craving an All-American breakfast with crispy bacon and eggs, a warm stack of pancakes with maple syrup and a juicy cheeseburger? Well, now you can own the place where it all began.

George Webb's mansion in Wales, Wis. is up for sale. The mansion was built in 1895 and was the location of the very first George Webb's Restaurant.

The five-bedroom, 3,748 square foot mansion is listed at $499,000.

The realtor for the mansion, Ryan Delaney, says the home has always been a place of hospitality since Webb invited people into his restaurant there, up until recently when it has served as a bed and breakfast.

The most recent owners, Denise and Rick Nierzwicki, did a full restoration of the mansion, making it "fabulous," said Delaney.

The property is a Painted Lady Victorian with completely updated plumbing electrical, roof and siding.

For more information on the mansion click here.