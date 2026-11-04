Ceiling fire closes West Bend High School on Wednesday; fire department on scene

A ceiling fire has closed West Bend High School on Wednesday.

The West Bend High School principal and district superintendent said in a message to families that the fire department is current on the scene.

The building has been closed as a precaution as they work to assess the damage.

“The safety of our students and staff is our priority. We are grateful to our local fire department and first responders for their quick response and assistance,” the school leaders wrote.

Stay with TMJ4 for updates on this developing story.

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