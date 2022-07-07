Watch Now
Cedarburg Police Department activates Safe Space alarm system

Cedarburg Police Department
The Safe Space alarm system allows one-time access to the lobby of the police department, and immediately notifies the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department announced it has activated its new Safe Space alarm system.

The system was installed on the front doors of the police department. It allows for one-time access to the lobby of the police department and immediately notifies the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office of an emergency.

Cedarburg Police said it calls for an officer response immediately and the system can not be re-used until the system is reset. Therefore, creating a safe space in the lobby vestibule.

Officials said the lobby glass is reinforced and the system should only be used in emergency situations. However, there is also a non-emergency phone located in the lobby vestibule which contacts the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. It is only to be used after hours.

