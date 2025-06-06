CEDARBURG, Wis. — Recently, Opal Stone celebrated the grand opening of her second store, Wild and Precious, in the picturesque downtown Cedarburg area. She describes the location as a dream come true.

“This area has been on my heart for about two years,” Stone explained.

The new shop features an inviting selection of items designed to inspire, uplift, and provide comfort. From delightful signature lavender lattes admired by customers to carefully curated products aimed at relaxation, Stone's vision for the store extends beyond retail.

“Everything is meticulously curated to make people feel good,” Stone explained. “We really just wanted a space where people could come and connect.”

WILD AND PRECIOUS OPAL STONE: OWNER

At Wild and Precious, the ambiance is as significant as the merchandise. The store serves as a community hub where mothers who have experienced tragic losses can find solace and support.

“We also have a strong mission to support women and families who have experienced pregnancy and child loss,” Stone said, explaining a deep personal connection to that mission.

After experiencing her own recurrent losses, Stone felt a calling to intertwine her business with her journey toward healing.

"The goal is really that they feel empowered to make it through these hard times and know they are never alone,” Stone said.

To facilitate this support, Stone, along with her friend Emily, helped establish “Mommas of Angels Nights,” gatherings where mothers can share their experiences of loss and honor their children who have passed.

Watch: Cedarburg boutique owner supports those navigating pregnancy and infant loss

Wild And Precious: A boutique with a heartfelt mission to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss

“We are trying to create a safe space for people to talk about their grief,” Stone emphasized. “It’s the ultimate goal to let them feel what they need to feel.”

At a recent group meeting, mothers united to create bracelets for Emily's Joy Bombs, an organization that assembles care packages for families coping with the pain of pregnancy and infant loss.

During the same meeting, Stone's store was presented with a generous check from Wishes for Wyatt, an organization founded by Meagan Wizceb after the loss of her own son, Wyatt, in 2017.

Wizceb shared her heartfelt motivation: “I wanted to do something to help others during this grieving process and keep Wyatt's name alive.”

Through Wishes for Wyatt, she now supports various organizations to ensure that families in mourning know that they are not alone.

“Being able to go back and talk about Wyatt allows me to keep his memory alive,” Wizceb said, reflecting on the importance of shared understanding among mothers in similar situations. “I hope that all lost moms can truly find support at these Mommas of Angels Nights.”

A central aspect of Stone’s entrepreneurial vision is giving back to the community. Employee Sarah noted her admiration for the supportive environment Stone has nurtured: “It’s amazing to see how she creates a loving and affirming presence.”

Whether customers enter Wild and Precious looking for a cute outfit or a supportive conversation, Stone hopes that every visitor feels loved and embraced.

Many women have gone through pregnancy loss, and if you are looking for that support system, "Mommas of Angels Nights" meets on the third Wednesday evening of the month.

The group also has a Facebook page. For more information, click here.

If you would like to follow Wild and Precious on Instagram, click here.

To view the Wild and Precious store, click here.

If you would like to find out more information about Wishes For Wyatt, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error