Cause of deadly Waukesha fire still unknown, officials say

TMJ4
The gutted residence after it caught fire in Waukesha Tuesday morning.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:45 AM, Mar 16, 2022
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Fire Department said Wednesday they are still investigating the cause of a March 8 fire that left two people dead and three injured.

Waukesha fire said they have determined the fire started in apartment No. 2 near a wall that separates the living room from the kitchen. Investigators said they do know candles are used in that area and said there were several electronic devices near where the fire started.

Officials have not determined if those items were the cause of the fire.

The fire took the lives of Kevin and Kimberly McQuade. Two men in their 20s had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20s had serious injuries as a result of the fire as well.

Along with the latest news, Waukesha Fire expressed the importance of having a working smoke detector, a home escape plan, and the importance of closing your door before you sleep to prevent the spread of smoke and fire within your home.

