Caught on camera: Shooting star over Milwaukee

Our Marquette University tower camera caught a meteor falling from the sky Wednesday night.

You can see it just beyond the church's steeple.

According to NASA a meteoroid is a rock that is still in space. When those meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the "shooting star" is called a meteor.

The next meteor shower you might be able to watch are the Lyrids. They're active from April 15th through the 29th.

If Wednesday's meteor had survived the fall to Earth, we'd call it a meteorite!



