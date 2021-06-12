Catholic Memorial graduating class earns almost $19 million in scholarship awards

WAUKESHA — The Class of 2021 at Catholic Memorial High School earned over $18.9 million in college scholarship offers — with an average of $130,600 per student.

CMHS is a private co-ed high school in Waukesha.

“The value of investing in a Catholic Memorial education has never been more evident. Colleges and universities are taking note of the incredible accomplishments of our students and making financial investments in their futures,” said Donna Bembenek, President of Catholic Memorial High School. “The recruitment and acceptance of our students into top tier universities and programs is not solely based on good grades in an academically rigorous school, it is also based on the track record of success of our graduates year after year. This year’s seniors faced challenges and persevered. They modeled to us all what it means to rise above and press on. We are truly proud of every one of them and know they will do amazing things moving forward."

96% of the class plans to attend technical, two-year, or four-year college or university. The class median GPA was 3.75, and 42% of students were on the Honor Roll every semester of high school (3.5 GPA or higher).

Graduates from the Class of 2021 will attend 68 top universities and colleges across the country, including Brown University, Washington University, United States Air Force Academy, the University of Wisconsin, the Ohio State University, Marquette University, the University of Rochester, Purdue University, Baylor University, University of Alabama, Belmont University, the University of St. Thomas, and many more.

Congratulations, Class of 2021!

