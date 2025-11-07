Catholic Memorial Boys Soccer reaches state tournament for first time in over a decade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Catholic Memorial Boys Soccer has punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade, embodying their philosophy that "teamwork is what makes our dreams work."

The Crusaders have transformed from a team that won just one game during their current seniors' freshman year (2022) to earning the top seed in Division 3 this fall.

"This is definitely a great year. A lot of success that we haven't had in previous years, and it's just the product of the hard work of the whole group," Crusaders junior captain Will Kinateder said.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Catholic Memorial Boys Soccer head coach John Bisswurm speaks to his team ahead of the WIAA State Tournament.

The team's success reflects their collective identity, according to senior captain Ben Brejcha.

"It ties into like our team identity almost of working as a team," Brejcha explained. "It's about everybody. It's not about one person. It's not about who's on the field, who's off the field, it's everybody that's there."

Head coach John Bisswurm, a Catholic Memorial graduate himself, has been building this program for 45 years. When he was a Crusader in the 1970s, there was no soccer team at the school.

"I guess I'm living out my high school dream through coaching and each year it's a new group and a new challenge," Bisswurm smiled. "It's a very close-knit group and it's one that just keeps bringing me back."

This season marks a historic milestone as the team plays on its first permanent home field, honoring Bisswurm's legacy in establishing the program.

"We haven't had a home in my 45 years, so this is the first field that we've had of our own, and just to be able to have a practice facility like this has been tremendous and meant the world to us and the coaching staff," Bisswurm explained. "All of my coaches are former players as well, so the entire staff we're all in this together."

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports This season marks a historic milestone as the team plays on its first permanent home field, honoring John Bisswurm's legacy in establishing the program 45 years ago in 1980.

The Crusaders now sit just two wins away from the state championship gold ball. Senior captain Liam Baumgartner credits the team's success to their coaching.

"It just shows how when you have a special coach, you can always have a special team no matter the products on the field," Baumgartner said.

The achievement would be particularly meaningful as the school's girls soccer team won a state championship last school year.

"It would mean a lot, and I feel like this year is the year for it, right?" Brejcha smiled. "The girls team won it last year, (we're) looking great this year, and if we could close it out this year, I think we'd really make that known."

Bisswurm is eager to see his players experience the state tournament atmosphere.

"I told them until you step on that field, you don't know that feeling, but that's something we fight for every year to give them the opportunity. I'm looking forward to them having that opportunity. They've earned that feeling and just see how far we can take it," Bisswurm said.

Top-seeded Catholic Memorial will play #4 Somerset in the Division 3 semifinals on Friday, Nov. 7. The game is set for 11 a.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

