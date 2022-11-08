Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Case High School teenager stabs schoolmate in a random attack, police say

A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate.
MPPD.jpg
Photo courtesy of Mount Pleasant Police Facebook
MPPD.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 17:03:25-05

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call at 1:10 p.m. to the Racine high school. The school resource officer and staff apprehended the 15-year-old without incident after the stabbing. He was subsequently arrested. Police said the 15-year-old brought the knife from home.

Officials added the stabbing appears to be random since there was no prior interaction between the two teenagers. Police did not give more information given the age of the people involved. It remains an ongoing investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms