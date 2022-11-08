Case High School teenager stabs schoolmate in a random attack, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call at 1:10 p.m. to the Racine high school. The school resource officer and staff apprehended the 15-year-old without incident after the stabbing. He was subsequently arrested. Police said the 15-year-old brought the knife from home.

Officials added the stabbing appears to be random since there was no prior interaction between the two teenagers. Police did not give more information given the age of the people involved. It remains an ongoing investigation.

