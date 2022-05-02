Carroll University to award ocean explorer who helped discover the Titanic with honorary degree

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Carroll University will award renowned deep-sea explorer, Dr. Robert Ballard, with an honorary degree at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday.

According to the university, Dr. Ballard is best known for his 1985 discovery of the sunken remains of the RMS Titanic.

Dr. Ballard will give the keynote address during the ceremony and then receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

"Dr. Ballard is a renowned deep-sea explorer, scholar of underwater archaeology, distinguished professor of oceanography and retired American naval officer," Carroll University said in a statement Monday. "He has many outstanding lifetime achievements, including the discovery of hydrothermal vents and the development of deep-sea submersibles and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems."

Dr. Ballard has uncovered numerous significant shipwrecks, including the battleship Bismarck in 1989, the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown in 1998 and the wreck of John F. Kennedy's PT-109 in 2002. The university says he has taken part in more than 155 deep-sea expeditions throughout his career. He now is an explorer-in-residence at National Geographic.

Saturday's ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Main Lawn, located in front of Main Hall on East Ave. in Waukesha.

