Carroll University purchases two Waukesha School District buildings

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha announced Wednesday that it has sold two of its buildings to Carroll University.

The district's board of education accepted an offer to purchase the Lindholm Building at 222 Maple Street, which was home to administrative offices, and the Randall STEM Elementary School at 114 South Charles Street.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Sebert said discussions to sell began last year. Because of a decline in enrollment, Sebert says the district has more buildings than they need at the moment.

If the sale goes through, staff will be relocated from the administrative building to the vacant Blair Building along Park Avenue. Students and staff at Randall STEM Elementary will move to the vacant Whittier Building for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.

Waukesha's superintendent and the President of Carroll University will be holding a press conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the sale.

