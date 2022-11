MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to the scene of a crash near 2nd and Maple on Friday.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. Police have blocked off the area following a gas leak.

A TMJ4 News crew on the scene sees a burned-out SUV crashed into a building. There are char marks up the side of the building.

Emergency crews are pushing everyone back because of the strong odor of natural gas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

