Car struck by lighting in Slinger, no injuries reported

SLINGER, Wis. — No one was injured after a vehicle was struck by lightning in Slinger on Wednesday.

According to the Slinger Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Sherman Road around 8 a.m.

Crews found a truck with damage to the lower windshield and a haze of smoke in the interior. Crews broke the window to get inside.

The fire department said, "A small amount of water was utilized for cooling hot spots in the vehicle as several plastic and electrical components were melted."

The truck is believed to be a total loss.

