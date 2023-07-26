Watch Now
Car struck by lighting in Slinger, no injuries reported

slingerfiredepartment.png
Slinger Fire Department
No one was injured after a vehicle was struck by lightning in Slinger on Wednesday. The truck is believed to be a total loss.<br/>
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 26, 2023
SLINGER, Wis. — No one was injured after a vehicle was struck by lightning in Slinger on Wednesday.

According to the Slinger Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Sherman Road around 8 a.m.

Crews found a truck with damage to the lower windshield and a haze of smoke in the interior. Crews broke the window to get inside.

The fire department said, "A small amount of water was utilized for cooling hot spots in the vehicle as several plastic and electrical components were melted."

The truck is believed to be a total loss.

