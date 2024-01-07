Car struck by Amtrak train in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis — There are no injuries after an Amtrak train crashed into a car Saturday in Brookfield.

Police say the crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. near North Avenue and Pilgrim Road when a driver and a passenger traveling westbound on North Ave. turned onto the railroad tracks just east of Pilgrim Rd.

The driver and passenger "realized their error and fled from the car, which became stuck on the tracks," said police.

A westbound Amtrak train struck the vehicle. Police said no injuries were reported.

An Amtrak spokesperson tells TMJ4 News there were 214 customers and crew members on board the train, which had departed Chicago earlier in the evening. No one on board was hurt.

Authorities are working to investigate the crash further.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip