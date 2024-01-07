Watch Now
Car struck by Amtrak train in Brookfield

No one reported any injuries as a result of the crash, police said.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 22:00:14-05

BROOKFIELD, Wis — There are no injuries after an Amtrak train crashed into a car Saturday in Brookfield.

Police say the crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. near North Avenue and Pilgrim Road when a driver and a passenger traveling westbound on North Ave. turned onto the railroad tracks just east of Pilgrim Rd.

The driver and passenger "realized their error and fled from the car, which became stuck on the tracks," said police.

A westbound Amtrak train struck the vehicle. Police said no injuries were reported.

An Amtrak spokesperson tells TMJ4 News there were 214 customers and crew members on board the train, which had departed Chicago earlier in the evening. No one on board was hurt.

Authorities are working to investigate the crash further.

