KENOSHA — This Saturday in downtown Kenosha, expect the streets to be filled with hot rods and muscle cars for the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show.

About 1,500 to 2,000 cars will be on display in the downtown area and car enthusiasts come from as far as Canada to be part of this event.

Adriana Mendez Classic cars lined up in Kenosha

The car show is put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machine Car Club and it attracts motorcycles, trucks, older and newer cars. It's an event to celebrate vehicles throughout the decades.

For Mark Martin, the special events coordinator for the club, and Randy Kavalauskas, they both said this car show started small but has grown over the years.

“This is like the Super Bowl for car show people this event is one of the largest in the Midwest and is also the biggest free car show,” said Mark Martin.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Randy and Mark pose next to a Nova.

“Hoping for a record this year, we’ve got really good weather. Anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000; I’m pushing for 2,000, so I think it should be a very good year,” said Randy Kavalauskas. Member of the Kenosha Classic Street Machine Car Club.

The two said hanging out with friends at car shows brings back memories and a sense of nostlogia.

"My car is a 71 Dodge Demon I've had it for 18 years. It's my time machine takes me back to what times were simpler and I had long hair," said Mark.

"It's really good Time like to say the people that I've met through the years and the cherished friendships wouldn't give it up for anything," said Randy.

The Kenosha Classic Street Machine Club is dedicating this year’s show to Tony Pontillo, who was the car show's main organizer and passed away earlier this year.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Car enthusiasts check out the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show.



Expect to see multiple road closures in downtown beginning at 6 a.m., traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th Street, beginning at Third Ave., proceeding counter-clockwise around Calabria Way, and westbound only on 54th Street from Calabria Way to Sixth Ave. Temporary no parking signs will be posted at areas along the route to facilitate the one way traffic flow.

