Car crashes into Waukesha apartment; 3 suspects injured

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Suspects lost control of a car, crashed into an apartment building and are now in the hospital with injuries following a chase with Waukesha police on Sunday, officials said.

Waukesha Captain of Police, Dan Baumann, said in a news release Monday that evidence they recovered leads officers to believe the suspects were committing other crimes in the area of the crash before the pursuit began. All three were wearing ski masks and rubber gloves.

According to police, it all started around 1 a.m. Sunday near Moreland and Frame Park, where an officer tried to pull over the vehicle. The driver did not, and instead accelerated and recklessly drove through several neighborhoods.

Waukesha Police Department The crash at the Spring City Crossing apartment complex in Waukesha.

While turning on White Rock, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into the side of the Spring City Crossing apartment complex. The vehicle caught fire, officers put out the flames and were able to rescue the three suspects from the burning vehicle.

Police said the vehicle they were in was stolen out of Chicago. The three suspects are in the hospital for injuries. They are 18, 21 and 30 years old, and are not City of Waukesha residents.

The apartment building was evacuated at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported inside the building. About $20,000 in damage was caused. The suspect vehicle crashed into a parking garage and storage area.

One officer was injured with a laceration to his arm while removing people from the burning vehicle.

Police did not say why they initially tried to pull the vehicle over. The suspects' identities will be released when the suspects are released from the hospital, according to Waukesha police.

