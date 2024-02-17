Car crashes into Milwaukee day care; two injured including child

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an adult and a child are injured after a car crashed into a daycare on Capitol Drive and 79th Street.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows a car driving down Capitol Drive on Friday just after 1:30 P.M. The car swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle when it then lost control and crashed into the daycare.

“I was nervous because that’s usually the room my two-year-old is in,” Vakesha Robinson said.

Her two kids, aged nine and two years old, attend Kids Land Learning Center. TMJ4 spoke with her as she picked up her kids.

“I got a phone call from the director and she said the daycare was closed today. First off, the kids are okay. It’s just reckless driving, but that I should come to get the kids,” Robinson said.

Police say two pedestrians inside were injured by debris; a 40-year-old and a 3-year-old child. The 40-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The three-year-old had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

“I thought it was only the brick that was hit but it was all glass. It was chaos,” Robinson said.

We spoke with other neighbors who were in the area when it happened.

“When I was walking down 83rd, I heard a loud crash noise. Boom, boom. Then you just heard a few screams and people running out,” Stacy Smiter, a neighbor, described.

The business TMJ4 received surveillance video from was Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat. A speeding car hit their building just two years earlier.

“It’s always reckless driving on Capitol. All the time, from 76th Street to 92nd Street, it’s all reckless driving all the time,” Robinson explained.

According to data from Wisconsin Community Maps, in 2023, there were over 50 crashes along Capitol Drive from 76th to 92nd Street.



