WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses person near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.

Jason Dodge Surveillance video captured the moment a reckless driver crashed and rolled over outside a business near 79th and Capitol on Monday.

Jason Dodge is the owner of Capitol Quick Wash Laundromat. He shared videos and pictures with TMJ4 News of the incident.

According to Dodge, the car was speeding when it lost control, flipped over, and nearly hit one of his employees who was outside.

WATCH: Reckless driver crashes, flips near 79th and Capitol

Reckless driver crashes, flips, narrowly misses pedestrian

Injuries and arrests have not been confirmed. TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information.

Jason Dodge

This is a developing story and will be updated.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip