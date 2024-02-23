Car crashes inside waiting room of non-profit clinic on 61st and Capitol

If you stand for a moment along Capitol Drive you'll likely see and hear cars speeding down one of the city's busiest streets.

Dr. Stephanie Findley moved her business, the Findley Foundation and Medical Clinic which sees patients who are uninsured, underinsured, to 61st and Capitol in July.

It was only a few months later when the speeds along the road brought the front of her new storefront to ruins.

“I received a text message from the landlord saying there's been an accident at the building, and it impacts your offices and I'm like ‘wait what?’” recalled Findley.

A two car crash on February 4th put an SUV inside Findley's clinic waiting room.

“It took out the handicap rims, the masonry, and the windows.”

It's a sight that's become common on the stretch of road.

In the past year there have been 41 crashes between 61st and 79th street on Capitol Drive.

One of those, when a car slammed into a daycare just two weeks after Findley’s business was struck.

Jim Salinsky owns the building that houses Dr. Findley's clinic.

“I don’t know what's going on, it’s kind of an epidemic of bad driving,” Salinsky said.

He tells TMJ4 he’s often getting calls that one of his properties has been hit.

“Unfortunately, this is the third of my buildings to have been hit by a car in the last year.”

While it'll be months until her clinic is restored, Dr. Findley is still finding blessings among the wreckage that sits inches from her desk.

“This was a setback but I'm just grateful that no one was hurt in the impact.”

