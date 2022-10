MILWAUKEE — A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells TMJ4 News the driver of the bus was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were injured.

The driver of the car crossed the centerline while heading northbound on the 6th Street Viaduct. The vehicle then crashed into the bus head-on, the fire department said.

