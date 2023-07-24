Car crash on Green Bay's Main Street causes partial building collapse

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A car crash in the 1200 block of Main Street late Sunday night left two people with injuries and caused a partial building collapse.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers got reports of a minivan crashing into the Main Street Commons building.

The driver, a 29-year-old Green Bay woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken into custody, along with the passenger of the minivan, a 27-year-old Oneida man.

NBC 26 spoke to the property owner at the scene. He told us the minivan driver hit a structural support beam, which caused the building to partially collapse.

Witnesses told authorities the person was driving recklessly.

Green Bay Police are asking drivers to continue avoiding the area, suggesting they take University Avenue, E. Walnut Street, and E. Mason Street in the meantime.

This investigation is ongoing.