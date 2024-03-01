Car crash investigation near 24th and Howard

Milwaukee Police are investigating a car crash near 24th St. and Howard Ave.

The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae spoke with a St. Francis police officer on the scene, who said they did CPR for 10 minutes on two victims.

Police say it was a single-car crash. They also say a female ran from the scene.

Neighbors told TMJ4's Jenna Rae the driver of the car flew through the windshield and onto the lawn of the house on the Southwest corner of 24th and Howard.

TMJ4 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and on the web.

