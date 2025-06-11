Car collides with Milwaukee Fire engine at 26th and Oklahoma

A car crashed into a Milwaukee Fire Department engine Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South 26th Street and Oklahoma Avenue.

Motorcyclist Jacob Mundt told TMJ4 that he was traveling west on Oklahoma Avenue when a white car was speeding in the opposite direction.

Soon after Mundt said the same car smashed into MFD's engine as it was making a left turn onto 26th Street.

The car's front end is gone.

"He could've been on his way to work, but not anymore. For what? Save 30 seconds? If you do the math speeding's not worth it," Mundt commented. "If that (fire engine) was me I wouldn't be here. If I was in an accident and somebody saw it I would want somebody to stop and you know support me."

Mundt says the driver of the white vehicle was visibly injured and taken away in an ambulance. No firefighters were reported injured.

TMJ4 has reached out to police and fire for more information.

