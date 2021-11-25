Candy Cane Lane opens Friday

WEST ALLIS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. On Friday, Candy Cane Lane will officially be open for it's 36th year.

This is a tradition unlike any other. The West Allis neighborhood turns into a winter wonderland of Christmas decorations. The neighborhood is bounded by Oklahoma and MOntana Avenues from 92nd to 96th Streets.

Candy Cane Lane is a fundraiser for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund (MACC). Last year was record breaking as more than $200,000 was donated. Since 1985, more than $3 million has been raised. All the proceeds go to help fund research for childhood cancers and blood disorders.

The holiday lights show will run from Nov. 26 - Dec. 26. Visitors can come from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6-10p.m. on Fridays, 5-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5-9 p.m. on Sundays. The event is free but donations are strongly encouraged.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip