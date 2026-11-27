WEST ALLIS — A West Allis neighborhood is getting ready to shine a little brighter this holiday season as Candy Cane Lane returns Friday, Nov. 27.

The popular holiday light display opens at 6 p.m. on November 27th marking its 41st season of spreading holiday cheer while raising money for the MACC Fund.

See more information in the video below

Candy Cane Lane lights up West Allis for the 41st holiday season on Fr+iday

Over the years, Candy Cane Lane has raised more than $4 million for childhood cancer and related blood disorder research.

Visitors can walk or drive through the decorated neighborhood between 92nd and 96th streets and Montana and Oklahoma avenues.

Candy Cane Lane runs through Christmas Day, with the following hours:



Monday through Thursday: 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 5 to 9 p.m.

Volunteers will collect donations on 95th Street between Oklahoma Avenue and Manitoba Street.

Organizers remind visitors to respect private property, watch for pedestrians and keep their headlights on while driving through the neighborhood.

For more information or to donate online, visit candycanelanewi.com⁠.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error