Candy Cane Lane draws crowds on its first night of the season

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Candy Cane Lane has officially opened for the season in West Allis.

Dozens of cars lined up on 95th and Oklahoma on Friday night, each of them eager to see the holiday lights display.

"Something to put us in the holiday mood, a little distraction from everything," said Carmen Gardner Jackson.

She said her grandchildren are visiting from Louisiana. They pointed out their favorite displays.

"The dinosaur, the dragon and Santa," Jackson's granddaughter, Sydney, said.

"To see the absolute joy on the kids' faces, that's what says it all," said volunteer Joy Geyer.

Candy Cane Lane raises money for the MACC Fund, which helps fight childhood cancer. This is the event's 36th year. The holiday tradition has raised more than $3 million for the Fund. In 2020, it raised more than $200,000—a record.

Geyer said she believes they will exceed that this year.

"It was $207,000 in a matter of 30 nights," Geyer said. "It was phenomenal. The amount of people and traffic that came through was absolutely great."

The Nagi family has made it a tradition to come see Candy Cane Lane since 2013.

Supreet Nagi said it's really important his kids learn to give back at a young age.

"How important it is to have a community and support it in a way so they learn that, and eventually learn this is something more than lights," Nagi said.

Candy Cane Lane runs every night through Dec. 26. You can make a donation at the intersection of 95th and Manitoba.

