Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.

As of 9 a.m., six departing flights and one arriving flight had been canceled. Many of the morning flights that were canceled were on Southwest Airlines. Destinations like Nashville, Denver, Baltimore, and Orlando had people scrambling to find other flights.

Nearly a half dozen canceled departures @MitchellAirport today has left passengers scrambling to change their plans. The latest from the airport at Noon on @tmj4 w/@AdrianaMendez pic.twitter.com/LHPwuW0xiP — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) December 26, 2022

Bruce Spittle is taking his family to Orlando and Disney World, and they are now left waiting for a later flight.

“We knew the bad weather, we knew the Christmas rush. We thought maybe it would be cleaned up by now, but that’s not the case,” said Spittle.

We caught up with UW-Madison student Annette Wright. She has been trying to get home to Washington, D.C. for Christmas since Friday. She’s had five flights canceled in the last four days and has been spending time in a nearby airport. Despite the frustrations, she’s keeping a positive attitude.

“It’s definitely frustrating but I’m not going to get too mad about it. Everyone is trying to do what they can,” Wright says.

The canceled flights at Mitchell are part of nearly 1,800 flights canceled in the U.S. on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

