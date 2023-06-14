Canadian wildfire smoke to blanket Wisconsin with thick layer Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Canadian Wildfire smoke has returned and upper-level air flow is lining up for us to get blanked with a pretty thick layer of the smoke Wednesday night and into Thurday morning, according to TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

Niznansky says a cold front could also draw a lot of this smoke down to the surface with poor air quality.

Forecast today: Wildfire smoke/haze has put a damper on what would've been a near perfect day. We might see a pretty thick round of smoke later tonight and tomorrow morning. This smoke may work down to the surface as a cold front also sweeps the area. Air quality is expected to drop during this time frame as well. This smoke is once again from the raging fires across Canada.

Canadian Wildfire smoke has returned and upper level air flow is lining up for us to get blanked with a pretty thick layer of the smoke tonight and into tomorrow morning. Cold front could also draw a lot of this smoke down to the surface with poor air quality. #wiwx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/OZ6sTIjbgr — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) June 14, 2023

3:55 PM | More smoke from Canadian wildfires can be seen drifting into the region this afternoon. Unfortunately some of this will make its way down to the surface, which has led to Air Quality Alerts for all of Minnesota and Wisconsin. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pgcZNg80Ye — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 14, 2023

According to The Associated Press, smoke from Canada's wildfires has been moving into the United States since last month.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke will linger.

The Quebec-area fires are big and relatively close, about 500 to 600 miles (roughly 800 to 970 kilometers) away from Rhode Island. And they followed wildfires in Nova Scotia, which resulted in a short-lived air quality alert on May 30.

According to the US. Environmental Protection Agency, during a wildfire, smoke can make outdoor air unhealthy to breathe:

"Local officials may advise you to stay indoors during a smoke event. You should be aware that some of the smoke from outdoors can enter your home and make it unhealthy to breathe indoor air, too."





"If you are close to a wildfire, the fire itself, as well as heavy smoke and ash, can pose serious, immediate risks to your safety and health. You and your family should be prepared to evacuate immediately if told to do so. Farther from a wildfire, you may be exposed to smoke even if the fire itself is far away."







"Smoke is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles produced when wood and other organic materials burn. The biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles. These microscopic particles can get into your eyes and respiratory system – whether you are outdoors or indoors, where they can cause health problems such as burning eyes, runny nose, and illnesses such as bronchitis. Fine particles also can aggravate chronic heart and lung diseases - and even are linked to premature deaths in people with these conditions."







"If you are healthy, you're usually not at a major risk from short-term exposures to smoke. Still, it's a good idea to avoid breathing smoke – both outdoors and indoors – if you can help it. Learn more about the health effects of wildfire smoke."

The EPA also provided these notes, via its website:









WILDFIRE SMOKE FACTSHEET



Reduce Your Smoke Exposure



When wildfres create smoky conditions, there are things you can do, indoors and out, to reduce your



exposure to smoke. Reducing exposure is important for everyone’s health — especially children,



older adults, and people with heart or lung disease.



Reduce smoke exposure indoors



• Stay inside with the doors and windows



closed. Whether you have a central air



conditioning system or a room unit, use high



efciency flters to capture fne particles



from smoke. Ask an air conditioning



professional what type of high efciency



flter your air conditioner can accept.



• Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have



an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay



inside with the windows closed.



• Do not add to indoor air pollution. Do not



burn candles or use gas, propane, woodburning stoves, freplaces, or aerosol sprays.



Do not fry or broil meat, smoke tobacco



products, or vacuum. All of these can



increase air pollution indoors.



• Use a portable air cleaner to reduce indoor



air pollution. Make sure it is sized for the



room and that it does not make ozone,



which is a harmful air pollutant. Portable air



cleaners can be used along with efcient



central air systems with efcient flters to



maximize the reduction of indoor particles.



• Create a “clean room” in your home. Choose



a room with no freplace and as few windows



and doors as possible, such as a bedroom.



Use a portable air cleaner in the room.



• Have a supply of N95 respirators and learn



how to use them. They are sold at many



home improvement stores and online.



• Long-term smoke events usually have



periods when the air is better. When air



quality improves, even temporarily, air out



your home to reduce indoor air pollution.



Use a portable air cleaner to reduce



indoor air pollution







Reduce smoke exposure outdoors



• Take it easier during smoky times to



reduce how much smoke you inhale. If



it looks or smells smoky outside, avoid



strenuous activities such as mowing the



lawn or going for a run.



• Know your air quality. Smoke levels can



change a lot during the day, so wait until



air quality is better before you are active



outdoors. Check your state or local air



quality agency’s website or airnow.gov for



air quality forecasts and current air quality



conditions. On AirNow, you can also sign up



to get email notifcations, download an air



quality app, or check current fre conditions.



In addition, some communities have visual



range programs where you can assess smoke



conditions by how far you can see.



• Have enough food and medication on



hand to last several days so you don’t have to



go out for supplies. If you must go out, avoid



the smokiest times of day.



• Reduce smoke in your vehicle by closing



the windows and vents and running the air



conditioner in recirculate



mode. Slow down when



you drive in smoky



conditions.



• Do not rely on dust masks or bandanas for



protection from smoke. If you must be out



in smoky conditions, an N95 respirator can



protect you, if it fts snugly to your face and is



worn properly.



• Have a plan to evacuate. Know how you



will get alerts and health warnings, including



air quality reports and public service



announcements (PSAs). Public advisories



can provide important information such as



changing smoke conditions and evacuation



notices. Know your evacuation routes,



organize your important items ahead of



time, and know where to go in case you have



to evacuate.



Reduce your risk of health problems:



• Have enough medication and food (enough for more than 5 days) on hand.



• Follow your health care provider’s advice about what to do if you have heart or lung disease.



• If you have asthma, follow your asthma management plan.



• If you feel sick, reduce your exposure to smoke and contact your health care provider.



• Pay attention to public service announcements, health advisories, and air quality advisories.



For more information:



• Get air quality information: Check your local news, the airnow.gov website, or your state air quality agency’s website.



• Learn about home air cleaners: https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/guide-air-cleaners-home



• Find certified air cleaning devices: http://www.arb.ca.gov/research/indoor/aircleaners/certified.htm



• Learn how to use an N95 respirator mask: http://www.bepreparedcalifornia.ca.gov/ResourcesAndLinks/Languages/



Documents/English/ENG_ProtectLungsSmoke7208color.pdf



• Fires — Current Conditions: https://airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=topics.smoke_wildfires



• Learn more about wildfire smoke: Wildfire Smoke, A Guide for Public Health Officials:



https://www3.epa.gov/airnow/wildfire_may2016.pdf





WHAT'S THE BIGGEST CONCERN?

According to The Associated Press, air quality alerts are triggered by a number of factors, including the detection of fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — which can irritate the lungs.

“We have defenses in our upper airway to trap larger particles and prevent them from getting down into the lungs. These are sort of the right size to get past those defenses,” said Dr. David Hill, a pulmonologist in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a member of the American Lung Association's National Board of Directors. “When those particles get down into the respiratory space, they cause the body to have an inflammatory reaction to them.”

Trent Ford, the state climatologist in Illinois, said the atmospheric conditions in the upper Midwest creating dry, warm weather made it possible for small particulates to travel hundreds of miles from the Canadian wildfires and linger for days.

“It’s a good example of how complex the climate system is but also how connected it is,” Ford said.

WHO SHOULD BE CAREFUL?

According to The Associated Press, exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution “sensitive groups,” a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, “are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons,” said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. “Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO FOR NOW?

According to The Associated Press, it's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

“If you have filters on your home HVAC system, you should make sure they’re up to date and high quality,” Hill said. “Some people, particularly those with underlying lung disease, or heart disease, should consider investing in in air purifiers for their homes.”

