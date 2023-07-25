Canadian wildfire smoke lingers, unhealthy air quality in most of SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Canadian wildfire smoke continued to linger Monday evening, triggering unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in most of Southeast Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an Air Quality Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday for a majority of Wisconsin counties.

The air quality index (AQI) in Milwaukee County was ranked 102 around 7:30 p.m. Monday. That puts the county in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" on the colorimetric index.

Morry Gash/AP A haze from Canadian wildfires is seen over Milwaukee, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The haze from Canadian wildfires, which, along with higher ozone levels is continuing to create low visibility conditions and lead to air quality alerts throughout the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In June, Milwaukee was ranked the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke with an AQI of 164. Those who went outside were able to smell the Canadian wildfire smoke as the Air Quality Index climbed into the red "unhealthy for everyone" range. The smoke returned again in the middle of July.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as of Monday, there are currently 1,101 active wildfires across the country. Of those, 682 fires are considered "out of control."

You can check current air quality levels on airnow.gov.

