Canadian Pacific Holiday Train chugging back to Milwaukee area this December

MILWAUKEE — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is making its first cross-continent tour since 2019.

The train will be raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

According to a news release, since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving." said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The 2022 Tour, United States route, will begin on Nov. 23 with stops throughout the states of Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. A full schedule is available on the CP Holiday Train website.

The stops near the Milwaukee area will take place in December.

The CP Holiday Train also includes live performers. This year, performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter, and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. To see what performers are performing at certain stops, visit the CP Holiday Train website.

The Holiday Train shows are all free to attend. CP is asking attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able. Local food shelves will have collection stations at each event that will be given to local food banks to help the people in need at each stop's community.

"Food banks and communities across Canada are so excited to see the CP Holiday Train return, as it brings together the City of Calgary to kick off the holidays and give back at the same time," said Calgary Food Bank President and CEO James McAra. "The Calgary Food Bank is so grateful for CP's continued support to help us build a Canada where no one goes hungry."

To see the United States tour stop schedule, visit the CP Holiday Train U.S. schedule webpage.

