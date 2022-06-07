Watch
Canada a final pre-Open test as Saudi-backed series starts

Scottie Scheffler
LM Otero/AP
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the sixth tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Scottie Scheffler
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 13:23:26-04

The Canadian Open on the PGA Tour goes up against the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational outside London.

It should be a busy week in golf right before the U.S. Open. Dustin Johnson is among 13 players on the PGA Tour who are going over to Greg Norman's new league. He was supposed to be playing the RBC Canadian Open, and now RBC has dropped him as a corporate partner. The Canadian Open has the first two majors champions of the year in Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

The LPGA Tour is in New Jersey and the PGA Champions Tour is in Wisconsin.

