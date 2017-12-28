Camping, state park, hybrid registration fees to increase in Wisconsin
Starting Jan. 1 under new state budget provisions
12:18 PM, Dec 28, 2017
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Camping and state park entrance fees could go up and hybrid vehicle owners will pay more for license plates under state budget provisions that go into effect Jan. 1.
The Republican budget allows the Department of Natural Resources to raise camping fees by as much as $15 per night for Wisconsin residents and state park entry fees by as much as $5 per day for residents.