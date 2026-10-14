WEST BEND — A lake, fall colors and a chance to feel like a kid again: the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin are inviting women to Camp Rewind for a getaway that also gives back.

The event at Camp Silver Brook in West Bend, open to women 21 and older and offers an opportunity to revisit childhood camp memories or experience camp for the first time.

See the full story in the video below

Camp Rewind allows women to relive their girlhood this weekend

Jaymee Harvey Willms, vice president of philanthropy, said the idea grew out of conversations with Girl Scout alumni.

“I can’t tell you how many times I sit down with a woman who was like, 'camp is my greatest memory of Girl Scouting,'” Jaymee said.

TMJ4 Camp Rewind

The weekend will include kayaking, canoeing, hiking and archery, along with yoga, dance and a cabin decorating contest. Campfire activities along with cocktail pairings or you can simply relax and enjoy the beautiful lake.

Campers can choose activities that match their pace.

“We’re going to have some yoga on Saturday morning, but you could also choose to do shine dance,” Jaymee said. “We have options.”

The event supports Girl Scouts, helping provide opportunities for girls to learn and grow.

“While you’re having this opportunity to relive your girlhood, you’re also literally funding current girlhood,” Jaymee said.

For Camp Silver Brook site manager Heather Rudolf, that mission is personal. Both of her daughters were Girl Scouts, and she remembers watching them take on challenges at camp.

“Getting to try so many new things, things that they wouldn’t get to try other places, you know, and even though they’re scared, they still try it,” Heather said.

“Either way you’re going to have this real opportunity to connect and create story together,” Jaymee said.

To learn more about Camp Rewind, click here.

TMJ4 CAMP REWIND SHIRTS

When campers return to, family and everyday responsibilities, Jaymee hopes they bring some of that camp confidence home.

“You feel like your cup is full and you feel like you’re capable to tackle anything because the reality is you are, but camp might just remind you,” she said.

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