Cambridge Apartment residents return, adjusting after fire at Milwaukee high-rise

MILWAUKEE — Senior living residents at Cambridge Apartments in Milwaukee were adjusting to being back home Monday after a fire broke out at the high-rise a week prior injuring three people.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, building management said they’ve been working around the clock in the hopes of getting things back to normal.

Property manager Maria Reyes said since the initial incident restoration companies have been on-site cleaning, painting, removing carpeting, and managing water damage throughout the building.

“They’ve been so gracious and understanding and patient with the crews that are here working,” Reyes said of the building’s residents. “Anything that we can do for them we’re definitely going to make sure that they’re taken care of.”

Personal belongings however are not covered by building management, that’s things like furniture, clothing, and food.

“Everything had a layer of smoke on it primarily, so the apartment needed to be cleaned pretty much head to toe,” resident Elliott Mann said.

For some residents, it’s a lot of work to deal with but many said both management—offering things like an on-site social worker plus free laundry to wash away the soot—and the Red Cross have helped.

“You guys really did a good job of getting us back,” resident Willie Games said to management Monday. “Sure there are some things in some apartments that’s not ready, but it’s good to be home.”

During a resource pop-up at the high-rise Monday, the Red Cross took the lead to help people rebuild their lives, offering referrals including anything from mental health help to volunteer labor for replacing furniture.

Building management said they'll be moving forward with plans they made prior to the fire, to host a Thanksviging meal for their tenants. The goal is to help rebuild morale.

Red Cross leaders said in total there are about 15 cases that still need more follow-up at Cambridge.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip