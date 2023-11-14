3 hurt in high-rise fire: Why evacuation protocol is not the same citywide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — When a fire alarm goes off, most people think to immediately get out. However, some residents in Sunday's high-rise apartment fire in Milwaukee say they were told to stay put.

The fire started on the 10th floor at Cambridge Apartments. Three people were sent to the hospital, and one of the victims is listed in critical condition.

TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin shares why evacuation protocol in a situation like this is not the same citywide.

[Watch the video at the top of this article]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip