HARRISON, Wis. (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say the deaths of a man and woman in Calumet County appears to be a homicide-suicide case.

Authorities say deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Village of Harrison about 6 p.m. Tuesday. As the deputy approached the couple who was arguing, gunshots could be heard.

The woman, Sara Schmidt, was found dead in her vehicle from at least one gunshot. Officials say the man confronted by a deputy, 49-year-old Robert Schmidt, fled to the backyard where he turned the gun on himself.