Caledonia ballot will feature referendum to increase fire, police personnel

CALEDONIA, Wis. — Voters in Caledonia will see a referendum on their April ballot regarding an increase in police and fire personnel.

The village of Caledonia voted to place the referendum on the upcoming ballot. According to the village, it proposes an increase in tax levy in order to fund additional full-time police and fire personnel.

It would fund six additional firefighters/paramedics, eight additional police officers, and more personal protective equipment for those staff members.

The Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Fire Department, and Caledonia Police Department released a joint press release Wednesday saying the referendum comes as a response to the village's insufficient funding necessary to meet the growing public safety needs.

“The Village of Caledonia has seen an increase in demand for public safety services while our current funding sources and staffing are stagnant or decreasing – putting additional strain on our fire and police staff,” said Caledonia Village Administrator Kathy Kasper. “We need additional staff to maintain the level of service Caledonia residents expect and deserve.”

When compared to similar communities like Oak Creek and South Milwaukee, the Caledonia Police Department ranks last in officers per square mile, and officers per 1,000 population. It's in need of eight officers to meet demands, a news release says.

The fire department's needs come as Caledonia sees an increase in calls for service. According to a news release, from 2015-2021, calls for service at the department increased by 56%. They're in need of six paramedics/firefighters.

Should the referendum pass, property taxes would increase an estimated $57 annually, per $100,000 of assessed value.

The referendum will appear on Caledonia ballots as shown below:

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

