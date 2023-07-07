Cache MKE: a journey of diversity, remembrance, and uniting communities through music

MILWAUKEE — From the congas to the claves, music has always been an integral part of Cecil Negron's life.

"I got into music a long time ago and no regrets whatsoever," said Cecil.

He started the band Cache MKE about 20 years ago. It's a group of talented musicians, making waves with their captivating performances that connect people to culture through music. They showcase the rich diversity of Latin music, including salsa, bachata, and everything in-between.

"It's a little bit of everything...just like the United States, it's a melting pot," said Cecil.

But Cache Milwaukee's performances are more than just concerts; they are vibrant celebrations of diversity.

"We bring back a lot of memories—memories to remember when I was in Puerto Rico, when I was in Mexico, " said Cecil.

Regardless of age, when Cache MKE takes the stage, the crowd is instantly on their feet dancing.

"You see the older ones trying to move and the young ones move, to me it's so gratifying," said Cecil.

However, music is not only a means of embracing the present; it also acts as a bridge to the past. Each note and rhythm played connecting us to cherish memories.

" A lady said...I remember the first kiss with this song," said Cecil.

And in the midst of his performance, Cecil often reflects on his own memories with his son, Cecilio Negron Jr., a passionate and talented musician who unexpectedly passed away in May.

"It's like a stab wound that never heals, but I'm ok," said Cecil.

He said he finds solace in the community's support and the lasting impact his son made through his love for teaching music and inspiring others.

"He touched so many lives," Cecil said.

It's through those memories and the music that Cecilio's legacy lives on.

"I think of him all the time," said Cecil.

His music is connecting people and reminds us of love - love for a melody, a country, and love for a son.

Don't miss Cache MKE's performance at Summerfest on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage.

To learn more about Cache MKE click here.

