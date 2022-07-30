Bystanders rescue man from balcony of burning building in Racine

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department said one man was injured Saturday morning when he was rescued from the balcony of a burning building.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on Case Avenue around 7:16 a.m. Prior to their arrival, officials said three bystanders spotted a man on the balcony of the building. They extended a ladder to him and were able to rescue him.

When officials arrived on the scene, they forced entry into the second-level apartment and ran into very heavy smoke. They extinguished the fire quickly.

The Racine Fire Department said the tenant who was rescued sustained significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms on either floor of the house and there were several tenants who had been sleeping downstairs that had to be woken up by neighbors.

Damage to the home is estimated to cost around $50,000 and there's about $10,000 worth of damage to items inside the home.

